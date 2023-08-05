Whatever Happened To The Transformation Factory After Shark Tank?

Alexiou Gibson's efforts to lead a healthy life ultimately helped birthed a multimillion-dollar business. His company, Transformation Factory, produces specially-crafted edible gels made from sea moss. The mineral-rich plant is beginning to have legs in the health food marketplace, as studies have proven its abilities in digestion and weight loss assistance. Gibson hopes this implementation can help change the lives of countless individuals, just as it did for his own.

At the age of 21, the Bahama native weighed over 500 pounds. His body was so out of shape that it was said he wouldn't live to see his 30th birthday. Motivated by the alarming diagnosis, he set about exercising six hours a day and eating right. In performing the latter, he began incorporating more sea moss into his diet. He would also share the sea moss with his grandmother to aid in her health by mixing it into her lattes. He shared this daily ritual on his Instagram stories, which soon got the attention of nurses who felt they could use it during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gibson allowed them to have it for free, and as orders increased from people outside the medical field, he decided to transform it into a business.

Thanks to continued positive word-of-mouth and focused ads, Transformation Factory gained fast traction with an 800% growth within one month of operation. Gibson had already made some pretty big strides, and he knew it was time to kick things up a notch.