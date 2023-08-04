How Old Is Mario In The Super Mario Bros. Movie & Is He Older In The 1993 Film?

In early 2023, Universal Pictures, Illumination, Nintendo, and directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic brought the "Super Mario Bros." franchise back to theaters via "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." The film sees Mario (Chris Pratt) caught up in a massive conflict between the Mushroom Kingdom and the evil Bowser (Jack Black) as he tries to reunite with his brother, Luigi (Charlie Day). Despite his thick mustache and the fact that the Mario character is well over 40 years old at this point, during the events of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," he's only around 25 years old.

Given that the animated Mario still lives with his extended family yet has launched a plumbing business with Luigi, it makes sense to make him a young adult. Meanwhile, the abysmally-received 1993 "Super Mario Bros." film takes a much different approach to Mario and his age. With the late Bob Hoskins — who regretted filming the video game adaptation — in the red cap and blue overalls, the live-action movie's take on Mario is somewhere in his late 40s. On the other hand, John Leguizamo's Luigi is much closer to the mid-20s range in the feature.

So, which of these two Mario adaptations is closer to the age of their video game inspiration? Here's what we know about that Mario's age.