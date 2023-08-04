Loki Season 2 May Have Affected Tacoma FD Season 4 - Here's How

Eugene Cordero is one of those actors you see pop up in pretty much anything. He's a fixture of sitcoms, but he's put his comedic talents to good use in franchise properties like "The Mandalorian" and "Loki." In fact, he was bumped up to a series regular for "Loki" Season 2 to reprise his role as Casey, so there's even more of him to come. But when you're that in demand, other projects must fall by the wayside.

Cordero was part of the main cast for the popular truTV series, "Tacoma FD." He plays Andy Myawani for the first three seasons, but the sitcom recently started its fourth with Andy nowhere to be found. While no official explanation has been provided, Redditors noticed a subtle reference in Season 4, Episode 1 — "Pirate World FD" — where characters mention how Andy has a "low-key" job in sales. The use of the word "low-key" certainly seems to imply that Cordero was busy filming "Loki" Season 2 when they would've filmed "Tacoma FD" Season 4, which makes sense. "Tacoma FD" airs new episodes currently, while the next season of "Loki" premieres on October 6.