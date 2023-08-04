Loki Season 2 May Have Affected Tacoma FD Season 4 - Here's How
Eugene Cordero is one of those actors you see pop up in pretty much anything. He's a fixture of sitcoms, but he's put his comedic talents to good use in franchise properties like "The Mandalorian" and "Loki." In fact, he was bumped up to a series regular for "Loki" Season 2 to reprise his role as Casey, so there's even more of him to come. But when you're that in demand, other projects must fall by the wayside.
Cordero was part of the main cast for the popular truTV series, "Tacoma FD." He plays Andy Myawani for the first three seasons, but the sitcom recently started its fourth with Andy nowhere to be found. While no official explanation has been provided, Redditors noticed a subtle reference in Season 4, Episode 1 — "Pirate World FD" — where characters mention how Andy has a "low-key" job in sales. The use of the word "low-key" certainly seems to imply that Cordero was busy filming "Loki" Season 2 when they would've filmed "Tacoma FD" Season 4, which makes sense. "Tacoma FD" airs new episodes currently, while the next season of "Loki" premieres on October 6.
Will Eugene Cordero return to Tacoma FD in the future?
"Tacoma FD" won't be missing a firefighter going into the fourth season. Christopher Avila has joined the main cast as Andres "Andy" Mickleberry, which seems to be a move to replace Eugene Cordero's Andy. As of right now, there isn't any concrete information if Cordero could return in some capacity down the line, even if it's just a guest spot for an episode or two. But when Marvel comes calling, you have to answer it.
Cordero's Casey only appeared in three episodes of the first season of "Loki." Getting moved up to a series regular likely means he'll be in every episode for Season 2, which is understandably a tantalizing prospect. And a role in the MCU could lead to other parts. Many fans suspect "Deadpool 3" will incorporate the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in some manner due to its multiverse-bending plot. And Cordero is hilarious, so he'd be a perfect fit for that movie if there's a spot for him.
While that's speculation at this point, fans won't have to look far for Cordero. He'll be back on people's screens when "Loki" Season 2 drops in October, and he'll return to voice Sam Rutherford when "Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 4 premieres on September 7.