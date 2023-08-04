Grey's Anatomy Star Patrick Dempsey Almost Played Another Iconic TV Doctor

The casting process for "Grey's Anatomy" contains some of the long-running series' most fascinating lore. Sandra Oh's audition, for instance, almost landed her in a different role when she tried out for the part of Dr. Bailey. Justin Chambers, meanwhile, only joined the cast after the pilot had already been shot. And that's to speak nothing of Shonda Rhimes' ambitious color-blind casting technique.

When it came time to cast the part of Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd, a number of actors were considered, including Rob Lowe and Isaiah Washington, who went on to play Dr. Preston Burke. When Patrick Dempsey auditioned, he was sure he didn't get the part.

"I remember coming in and all the producers were there," the actor recalled to TV Guide. "I remember Shonda looking at me, and I was convinced she didn't like me. I was like, 'I didn't get that.'"

Immediately after reading for Dr. Shepherd, Dempsey headed straight to an audition for another TV doctor: Dr. Gregory House. But the path towards "House" was short-lived. Upon exiting the audition, the "Grey's" team got in touch. "When I finished that ['House'] audition, I got a call saying, 'They want you to read with the actress who's playing the lead role in this,'" Dempsey continued. "I remember asking Shonda what that was [about] and she said, 'I was figuring out how to put you in the show.'"