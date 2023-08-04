Criminal Minds: Could Hotch Return For Evolution After Strike Reunion?

With the dual WGA and SAG-Aftra strikes continuing to shut down virtually every film and television production in Hollywood, it's been hard to find much of a silver lining surrounding the ongoing work stoppage. But those who've been watching the picket lines closely have no doubt been touched by the sheer volume of support being shown by industry heavy hitters. There has also been a handful of heartening picket line reunions from old cast mates and creatives, including the recent sighting of Thomas Gibson and former "Criminal Minds" writer-producer Andrew Wilder.

Gibson, of course, portrayed BAU team lead Aaron Hotchner over the first 12 seasons of "Criminal Minds," with Wilder serving in various writing and producing roles in the series' early days. The picket line reunion was shared by Gibson on his personal Instagram story, and has prompted some diehard fans to speculate as to whether he might be eyeing a BAU return once the strike is over and production resumes on the Paramount+ revival "Criminal Minds: Evolution." It should be noted, however, that Wilder has no involvement in the revival series, and has not been part of the "Criminal Minds" creative team since 2009.

As for Gibson, well, given the way he left "Criminal Minds," it's hard to imagine him being welcomed back into the fold. As a refresher, Gibson was actually fired from the show early in Season 12 after an on-set altercation with writer and producer Virgil Williams allegedly became physical. Under those circumstances, a return seems unlikely at best.