Criminal Minds: Could Hotch Return For Evolution After Strike Reunion?
With the dual WGA and SAG-Aftra strikes continuing to shut down virtually every film and television production in Hollywood, it's been hard to find much of a silver lining surrounding the ongoing work stoppage. But those who've been watching the picket lines closely have no doubt been touched by the sheer volume of support being shown by industry heavy hitters. There has also been a handful of heartening picket line reunions from old cast mates and creatives, including the recent sighting of Thomas Gibson and former "Criminal Minds" writer-producer Andrew Wilder.
Gibson, of course, portrayed BAU team lead Aaron Hotchner over the first 12 seasons of "Criminal Minds," with Wilder serving in various writing and producing roles in the series' early days. The picket line reunion was shared by Gibson on his personal Instagram story, and has prompted some diehard fans to speculate as to whether he might be eyeing a BAU return once the strike is over and production resumes on the Paramount+ revival "Criminal Minds: Evolution." It should be noted, however, that Wilder has no involvement in the revival series, and has not been part of the "Criminal Minds" creative team since 2009.
As for Gibson, well, given the way he left "Criminal Minds," it's hard to imagine him being welcomed back into the fold. As a refresher, Gibson was actually fired from the show early in Season 12 after an on-set altercation with writer and producer Virgil Williams allegedly became physical. Under those circumstances, a return seems unlikely at best.
Gibson has kept a pretty low profile since his Criminal Minds exit
Thomas Gibson's dismissal from "Criminal Minds" understandably sent shockwaves through the show's fanbase, with some believing the series never quite recovered from his departure. Those fans might agree the show has rebounded mightily with its streaming revival. But even as longtime showrunner Erica Messer continues to plot the returns of MIA stars Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney for "Criminal Minds: Evolution," Gibson's name has not been mentioned as a possibility. Such it is that Aaron Hotchner's hastily-engineered sojourn to the Witness Protection Program may indeed be quite permanent.
Even still, a quick look at Gibson's IMDb page would confirm the actor's schedule is pretty open should Messer come calling. It's all but impossible to know how much the circumstances behind his dismissal from "Criminal Minds" have affected him professionally, but Gibson really has kept a low profile since, earning credits on just two projects in the ensuing seven years. That includes contributing voice work to the 2017 thriller "Axis," which also served as the directorial debut of his "Criminal Minds" co-star, Aisha Tyler. Gibson resurfaced in 2019 to lead the cast of the straight-to-DVD military thriller "Shadow Wolves."
Neither film made much of an impact on the cinematic landscape, with "Shadow Wolves" marking the last time Gibson made a screen appearance. The actor was set to write and star in an indie feature titled "The Writer's Bible," but the film has apparently been stuck in post-production limbo for some time now, and its release remains uncertain.