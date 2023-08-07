Who Plays Delilah Dunn On Tacoma FD & Which Starz Show Is She On Now

Season 2, Episode 4 of Broken Lizard's firefighter comedy "Tacoma FD" introduces a character named Delilah Dunn after main cast member Lucy McConky (Hassie Harrison) tells Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan) that she wants another woman to be around at the fire station. He organizes Delilah's transfer per his daughter's wishes. Delilah ultimately returns for another episode of Season 2 and once again in Season 3.

Playing Delilah is actor Jessica Lowe, who is likewise a key cast member on "Minx," the first season of which debuted on HBO Max before Starz picked it up for its second season. "Minx" revolves around a woman named Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) whose desire to start up a feminist theory-focused publication leads her to creating America's first erotic magazine explicitly marketed toward readers attracted to men. This is effectively a compromise she reaches with publisher Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson). Lowe's character Bambi starts out as a model for another one of Doug's magazines before she starts working alongside Joyce in publishing Minx.

On the whole, Lowe is an experienced actor whose credits include plenty more TV shows of which numerous "Tacoma FD" and "Minx" viewers may already be fans.