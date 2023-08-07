Who Plays Delilah Dunn On Tacoma FD & Which Starz Show Is She On Now
Season 2, Episode 4 of Broken Lizard's firefighter comedy "Tacoma FD" introduces a character named Delilah Dunn after main cast member Lucy McConky (Hassie Harrison) tells Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan) that she wants another woman to be around at the fire station. He organizes Delilah's transfer per his daughter's wishes. Delilah ultimately returns for another episode of Season 2 and once again in Season 3.
Playing Delilah is actor Jessica Lowe, who is likewise a key cast member on "Minx," the first season of which debuted on HBO Max before Starz picked it up for its second season. "Minx" revolves around a woman named Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond) whose desire to start up a feminist theory-focused publication leads her to creating America's first erotic magazine explicitly marketed toward readers attracted to men. This is effectively a compromise she reaches with publisher Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson). Lowe's character Bambi starts out as a model for another one of Doug's magazines before she starts working alongside Joyce in publishing Minx.
On the whole, Lowe is an experienced actor whose credits include plenty more TV shows of which numerous "Tacoma FD" and "Minx" viewers may already be fans.
Delilah Dunn actor Jessica Lowe is a staple of comedy TV
Near the start of her acting career, Jessica Lowe began establishing herself as a part of the Los Angeles comedy scene, appearing in an episode of Melissa Hunter's web series "Adult Wednesday Addams" and in a few College Humor sketches. Arguably her first major TV role was on the TBS "Lost" parody show "Wrecked" as a part of its core ensemble. Around the time "Wrecked" was still on the air she also appeared in four episodes of "Man Seeking Woman" and in Adam Sandler's Netflix movie "Sandy Wexler."
The same year she debuted as Delilah Dunn on "Tacoma FD," Lowe also voiced a few characters on the animated Apple TV+ musical comedy "Central Park" and appeared in five episodes of the anthology comedy series "Miracle Workers" — spearheaded by "Man Seeking Woman" creator Simon Rich.
Other recent credits include a voice in an episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," voice performances on four episodes of "Bob's Burgers," and the recurring role of Lindy Lissons in Season 2 of "The Righteous Gemstones." Fans of comedy TV then, have most likely seen or at least heard Lowe at some point in the past decade or so, during which she established herself as a frequent presence in a number of acclaimed series.