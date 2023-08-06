Batman's Daughter Huntress Joins The Main DC Universe & Deserves To Stay

Contains spoilers for "Justice Society of America" #5

Batman's daughter from the future, Huntress, has officially found herself part of the main DC Universe, and she deserves to stick around for a while.

In DC Comics' ongoing "Justice Society of America" series, Helena Wayne has traveled back in time to chase down Per Degaton, a villain with Nazi ties who murdered her world's version of the Justice Society and her mother, Catwoman. Over the course of four issues, she has bounced across different timelines, all then way back to the 1940s where she interacted with the original JSA and saw the destruction Per Degaton has wreaked across different timelines. After being sent to the present-day DC Universe, Huntress continued to search for the villain. And though she initially planned not to confront her father, upon encountering Batman, Helena informed the hero she is his daughter from an alternate, future timeline.

In "Justice Society of America" #5, Helena informs Bruce Wayne about her connection to him and how she came to the timeline to warn the JSA about the threat that's coming. While one might expect Batman to tell Huntress to stop messing with time travel, he surprisingly understands her mission, as he's also been recently forced to make difficult, reality-changing decisions in order to save an alternate version of his own father.