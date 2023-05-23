One DC Villain Can Take On The Entire Justice Society Of America At Once

In "Justice Society of America" #4 from DC Comics, Per Degaton arrives at JSA headquarters, where he welcomes the superteam's attack.

Despite having several heavy hitters on the team, including Alan Scott's Green Lantern, Power Girl, Jay Garrick's Flash, and Khalid Nassour's Doctor Fate, Degaton has a counter for each of their attempts to stop him. First, he thwarts The Flash by slowing down time while using a Kryptonite ring to spell Power Girl. As his victory looms, the time-traveling villain not accounting for Helena Wayne being in the timeline allows her to use her crossbow to temporarily stop him, slicing off one of his fingers with an arrow. Since Wayne isn't supposed to be in the timeline, she explains to Doctor Fate that he can't see what she will do next. Degaton has killed other versions of Fate because he couldn't pick up on their actions either. As a result, Doctor Fate unleashes a powerful spell that sends the villain back in time.

There's little question Degaton would have defeated the current Justice Society of America if he knew about Helena Wayne's presence. But, with the hero being unstuck in time and surprising him in the fight, the JSA is able to take him down — for now. Considering how he made some of the most powerful heroes in the DC Universe look overmatched, Degaton has the capability to kill the team, and almost did so in his first attempt on Prime-Earth. The JSA will need all the help they can get to ensure their survival so that they are not the next Justice Society Degaton wipes out.

"Justice Society of America" #4 by DC Comics is available in comic book stores and online retailers now.