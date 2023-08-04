The Witcher Author's Hussite Trilogy Is The Elixir High Fantasy TV Desperately Needs

In the spring of 2020, nearly two decades after its initial publication, Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Tower of Fools" finally received an English translation and publication. Books 2 and 3, "Warriors of God" and "Light Perpetual," soon followed, and though it's nearly impossible to stumble across U.S. marketing for the Hussite Trilogy that doesn't mention Sapkowski's "The Witcher" series, one needn't have any affection for or familiarity with the latter to appreciate the strength, adaptation potential, and simultaneously timeless and timely relevance of the author's adventures in 15th-century Bohemia.

Sapkowski himself, in fact, considers the Hussite Trilogy to be his most successful work, and given the seamlessness with which the series blends fantasy, philosophy, moral inquiry, literary tradition, and no small amount of humor with extensively researched and richly depicted historical settings and events, it's easy to see why. Over the course of three novels, we follow the perpetually lovestruck and naive Reynevan as he and his unlikely companions traverse the 15th-century lands of Bohemia and find themselves unwittingly caught up in cultural, national, and religious warfare.

Like so many historical fiction narratives, the series' backdrop is as important as the journey of its central characters, who serve as our proxies in a strange and dangerous setting. Unlike so many historical fiction narratives, the Hussite Trilogy explores and takes meaning from an underused time and place and balances its devastation and destruction with fantasy and humor that not only enhance the story but also make it an even more accessible and poignant commentary on the present as little more than the most recent iteration of the past. Because of this, there's no time like the present to bring a little Sapkowski-spun reality to fantasy TV.