Abigail Hawk Credits Blue Bloods For Everything She Knows About Acting

Abigail Hawk has crafted an impressive list of credits in her filmography, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Reality Check." However, her most significant role is as one of the trinity of council serving Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) on "Blue Bloods." While spending nearly 250 episodes as Detective Abigail Baker, the actress has become one of the bright points of the series. And according to her, she learned all she knows about acting from her time on set.

In an interview with Hamptons, Hawk addressed what it means to be a part of "Blue Bloods." "It's very special," she said. "I feel as if I've almost grown into myself as a woman in this decade that I've been working. Really, everything that I've learned as a professional actor has happened on my time on the show. It's a personal triumph for me, but it's also a professional and creative triumph. It's incredibly rare for a network show to make it to 100 episodes, let alone 200."

With her signature stare into the closing door of Reagan's office, Detective Baker has become a mainstay in one of the most successful police procedural shows on TV. Hawk has expertly delivered the capable detective's stare and stoic but strong demeanor for a decade and a half. And it seems she learned how to accomplish this from working alongside some of the best in the business.