The Witcher Producer Blames Season 3's Critical Crash On Its American Audience

Henry Cavill's final days as Geralt of Rivia probably won't rank among his career highlights. "The Witcher Season 3" boasts the series' lowest fan rating so far, but are American viewers to blame for its shortcomings? In an interview with Wyborcza (via Redanian Intelligence), producer Tomek Baginski said that they had to dumb down the fantasy series for the international market, which is heavily influenced by American taste buds.

"When a series is made for a huge mass of viewers, with different experiences, from different parts of the world, and a large part of them are Americans, these simplifications not only make sense, they are necessary," Baginski said. "It's painful for us, and for me too, but the higher level of nuance and complexity will have a smaller range, it won't reach people. Sometimes it may go too far, but we have to make these decisions and accept them."

That being said, Baginski doesn't only blame American audiences for the poorly-received elements of "The Witcher" Season 3. The producer also believes that the show was designed to appeal to a generation of people who require non-challenging entertainment.