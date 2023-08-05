A New Snyder Cut May Be On The Way (But It's Not What You Think)

Zack Snyder also mentioned the three films that happened to be the biggest trendsetters with regard to how "Sucker Punch" came to be. "'Brazil' was a big influence on the movie, as well," Snyder told Letterboxd. "I'd say those three movies really – 'Brazil,' 'Frances,' and 'All That Jazz' really were the main influences on the movie."

In terms of "All That Jazz," the DNA of the classic musical is apparent in a deleted scene in which Oscar Isaac and Carla Gugino perform a song and dance number. However, Snyder explained that he initially was going to have more of this kind of thing in "Sucker Punch" and that it even had an impact on the original ending of the film.

"In the original ending, when Babydoll is in the chair in the basement with Blue — she's already been lobotomized — when the cop shines the light on her, the set breaks apart, and she stands up, and she sings a song on stage," Snyder recalled. "That's kind of what the tone was at the end. We tested it, and the studio thought it was too weird, so we changed it."

Still, these more whimsical elements of "Sucker Punch" could still see the light of day if the filmmaker gets around to releasing his director's cut of the movie. However, fans will likely have to wait until after the release of Snyder's upcoming epic space opera, "Rebel Moon," which will be available on Netflix on December 22nd, 2023.