How To With John Wilson: Why HBO's Quirky Docuseries Is Ending After Season 3

If you're familiar with "How To with John Wilson," you know that it's an often weird, always funny, and strangely moving portrait of the world through host and creator Wilson's eyes, following him as he talks to people from all walks of life and tries to learn lessons he wouldn't on his own. It's also ending after its upcoming third season, and according to Wilson, it's thanks to the fact that filming Season 2 of "How To" was so stressful that he thought it would be a good call to close up shop after just one more round.

Wilson, a quiet and seemingly sweet man, really delves into people's psyches for the show, and this showed in Season 2, where he tried to learn to be "spontaneous" or how to remember dreams. "As we were premiering Season 2 and I started to write Season 3, I started to conceive of this as the last season," Wilson told the New York Times. "I really wanted to end on a strong note, and there was a lot of psychologically and emotionally stressful stuff that happened in Season 2 and also in Season 3."

Plus? He just really likes trilogies. "There are only three seasons of 'Jackass,'" he told the NYT at the start at the interview.