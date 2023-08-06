Why Rocksteady From TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sounds So Familiar To Peacemaker Fans

"YOU CAN'T SEE ME, MY TIME IS NOW!"

If "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" has canned trumpets and Tha Trademarc echoing in your brain every time you hear the voice of Rocksteady, you're likely not alone. Lending his voice to the mutated Rhino and appearing in his third summer blockbuster for this year alone is none other than actor and WWE legend John Cena. This performance (opposite writer-producer Seth Rogen's Bebop) comes just two weeks after Cena's surprising turn as a muscle-bound, mermaid member of Ken's (Ryan Gosling) ill-fated patriarchy in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie." His biggest role of the summer, however, was that of Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) brother, Jakob, in the rowdy "Fast X."

Of course, his most famous character — and arguably the one that finally drugs him across the threshold from wrestler-turned-movie-star to genuinely impressive actor — was that of Christopher Smith, AKA Peacemaker, in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad." The COVID-era superhero popcorn flick eventually led to a surprisingly complex HBO series focusing entirely on his character, in which Cena has stretched himself to the limits of his craft.

Before all this, however, Cena was actually a consistent voice actor, with credits from a number of TV shows, films, and even a previous "TMNT" project. Here's where you made have heard Cena before.