Cillian Murphy Was Nearly TV's Oppenheimer A Decade Ago

While Cillian Murphy fell short in his bid to play Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy, Nolan determined he was the perfect lead for "Oppenheimer." As it turns out, however, this wasn't the first time that Murphy wasn't considered to play the legendary theoretical physicist who came to be known as "the father of the atomic bomb."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, writer and producer Sam Shaw — the creator of the WGN America series "Manhattan," which ran for two seasons from 2014 to 2015 — said Nolan's "Oppenheimer" star was on his list of potential actors to play the character in the show before the role went to Daniel London. "A thousand percent, Cillian Murphy was on that list," Shaw told Vanity Fair.

While J. Robert Oppenheimer was a key character in "Manhattan," London only appeared in only eight episodes of the series. Like "Oppenheimer," the series detailed the work that went into the Manhattan Project — the historic government program that oversaw the development of the first atomic bomb. And while the "Oppenheimer" cast was made up of several established actors, "Manhattan" featured some actors whose careers were on the rise, including future "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan and David Harbour, before his career took a big turn with "Stranger Things."

In a serendipitous bit of casting, Christopher Denham — who plays scientist-slash-Soviet Union spy Jim Meeks in "Manhattan" — also stars in "Oppenheimer" as Klaus Fuchs, a German theoretical physicist who is spying on Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project for the Soviets.