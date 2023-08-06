The Witcher: What Henry Cavill's Geralt Send-Off Scene Almost Looked Like

In its original incarnation, Henry Cavill's last scene as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" included a moment that was subsequently removed from its final cut. Fantasy TV blog Redanian Intelligence reported this change based on information they learned about the first draft of the "Witcher" Season 3 finale and confirmed once the episode premiered.

While the climax of "The Witcher" Season 3 revolves around Ciri (Freya Allan), the season sends off Cavill's Geralt with a key character moment — he breaks his commitment to neutrality to punish a Nilfgaardian soldier for needlessly taking a toy from a child. Then he, Jaskier (Joey Batey) and new ally Milva (Meng'er Zhang) depart on a new journey of sorts.

As those who have seen the episode are aware, this scene ends with the trio simply riding off together. According to Redanian Intelligence, however, initially the plan was to cut to a shot of reformed Nilfgaardian knight Cahir (Eamon Farren) watching them, unbeknownst to Geralt and friends. Redanian Intelligence learned of this version in April of 2022, well prior to filming for the Season 3 finale kicking off in August of that same year. Plans, then, may have changed prior even to filming, or if the footage of Cahir looming in the distance does exist, it ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor.