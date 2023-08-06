The Witcher: What Henry Cavill's Geralt Send-Off Scene Almost Looked Like
In its original incarnation, Henry Cavill's last scene as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" included a moment that was subsequently removed from its final cut. Fantasy TV blog Redanian Intelligence reported this change based on information they learned about the first draft of the "Witcher" Season 3 finale and confirmed once the episode premiered.
While the climax of "The Witcher" Season 3 revolves around Ciri (Freya Allan), the season sends off Cavill's Geralt with a key character moment — he breaks his commitment to neutrality to punish a Nilfgaardian soldier for needlessly taking a toy from a child. Then he, Jaskier (Joey Batey) and new ally Milva (Meng'er Zhang) depart on a new journey of sorts.
As those who have seen the episode are aware, this scene ends with the trio simply riding off together. According to Redanian Intelligence, however, initially the plan was to cut to a shot of reformed Nilfgaardian knight Cahir (Eamon Farren) watching them, unbeknownst to Geralt and friends. Redanian Intelligence learned of this version in April of 2022, well prior to filming for the Season 3 finale kicking off in August of that same year. Plans, then, may have changed prior even to filming, or if the footage of Cahir looming in the distance does exist, it ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor.
What's next for Geralt and Cahir in The Witcher Season 4?
By now the majority of "Witcher" fans know that Henry Cavill is gone and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth moving forward. "The Witcher" will now have to transform Cavill's character into Hemsworth, which one of the show's producers promised will make sense within its story rather than expecting audiences to go along with one of its protagonists looking like a different guy. Implicitly, then, something major is going to happen to Geralt at the start of Season 4 that will alter his appearance.
Meanwhile, Cahir's future on "The Witcher" is a little murkier — though, despite the removal of what was once his final scene, he should still play a key part in Season 4 based on where his Season 3 storyline ends. Had "The Witcher" Season 3, Episode 8 ultimately incorporated that final shot of Cahir, fans could assume that in the upcoming season he'll join up with Geralt and company. The fact that this scene was cut may or may not indicate that plans for the character have since changed. Redanian Intelligence theorized that it was removed simply because it too closely resembled a moment at the end of "Witcher" prequel series "Blood Origin."
In either case, the scene in which his version of Geralt departs for the last time alongside Jaskier and Milva serves as Cavill's "Witcher" send-off, and any future storylines with Cahir will become Hemsworth's responsibility.