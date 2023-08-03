Barbie Feet: Why The TikTok Trend Is More Dangerous Than You Think
Since premiering on July 21, "Barbie" has courted some strange controversies. The film was banned in Vietnam after a crude map of the South China Sea contained the contested "nine-dash" line that the Vietnamese government deemed invalid. Meanwhile, the hashtag #NoBarbenheimer was trending among Japanese audiences following insensitive memes pairing the "Barbie" font with images of mushroom clouds, resulting in an issued apology from Warner Bros.
Now, "Barbie" is wreaking havoc on the podiatrist community. A new TikTok trend has fans recreating the scene in which Barbie steps out of her pink high heels, only to remain in the same arched shape, much like the dolls' perfectly shoe-shaped feet.
The trend, accompanied by the hashtags #BarbieFeet and #BarbieFeetChallenge, was created by TikToker Shanna Scribner, whose original video was inspired by the movie's trailer and similarly features "Fun, Fun, Fun" by The Beach Boys in the background. The trending hashtags have resulted in over 80 million views on TikTok, with even celebrities like Chrissy Teigen getting in on the action.
But it's not all fun fun fun, say the nation's podiatrists. "If attempting the pose and stride over long periods, there are some risks involved," Jodi R. Schoenhaus, a podiatrist at the Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center, told the New York Post. "The ankle is unstable, which can lead to ligament sprains and injuries, commonly seen with high heel use."
Barbie fans might want to stick to Birkenstocks
The good news is that completing the #BarbieFeetChallenge won't leave lingering effects. "If someone attempts the pose once or twice, they will likely be okay and produce a great TikTok video," Dr. Schoenhaus continued in the same interview with the Post. That said, walking around like Barbie too much can lead to ligament sprains, as well as muscle and spine problems.
"To walk on your toes without heels isn't sustainable," the doctor said. "In fact, the reality in the movie is that Barbie actually has flatfeet, along with 30% of the population." It also didn't hurt that Margot Robbie has a background in dance. Director Greta Gerwig refused to use CGI for the scene.
"It was probably about eight takes," Robbie explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn't come off, so I could get my feet out of them. And I was holding on to, like, a bar. But that's it. I wasn't in a harness or anything like that."
When fans aren't filming TikToks, they're better off staying inside their high heels, which offer valuable heel support. Better yet, take a cue from Barbie and stick to Birkenstocks, which are podiatrist-approved for those with flat feet or arch pain.
"Considering we aren't trained ballerinas en pointe," concluded Schoenhaus, "let's keep the fad to movie stars who have props and multiple takes to make it look perfect."