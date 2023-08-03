Barbie Feet: Why The TikTok Trend Is More Dangerous Than You Think

Since premiering on July 21, "Barbie" has courted some strange controversies. The film was banned in Vietnam after a crude map of the South China Sea contained the contested "nine-dash" line that the Vietnamese government deemed invalid. Meanwhile, the hashtag #NoBarbenheimer was trending among Japanese audiences following insensitive memes pairing the "Barbie" font with images of mushroom clouds, resulting in an issued apology from Warner Bros.

Now, "Barbie" is wreaking havoc on the podiatrist community. A new TikTok trend has fans recreating the scene in which Barbie steps out of her pink high heels, only to remain in the same arched shape, much like the dolls' perfectly shoe-shaped feet.

The trend, accompanied by the hashtags #BarbieFeet and #BarbieFeetChallenge, was created by TikToker Shanna Scribner, whose original video was inspired by the movie's trailer and similarly features "Fun, Fun, Fun" by The Beach Boys in the background. The trending hashtags have resulted in over 80 million views on TikTok, with even celebrities like Chrissy Teigen getting in on the action.

But it's not all fun fun fun, say the nation's podiatrists. "If attempting the pose and stride over long periods, there are some risks involved," Jodi R. Schoenhaus, a podiatrist at the Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center, told the New York Post. "The ankle is unstable, which can lead to ligament sprains and injuries, commonly seen with high heel use."