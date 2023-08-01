Warner Bros. Apologizes After Barbenheimer Posts Cause Offense In Japan

While the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon has mutually benefited "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" on the whole, Japanese Twitter users began proliferating the hashtag #NoBarbenheimer in late July of 2023, a little over a week after both movies premiered in the United States. Prompting this was the verified account for the "Barbie" movie replying to "Barbenheimer" posts that critics argued incorporated mushroom cloud imagery without respecting the seriousness of the real-life atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In response, "Barbie" distributor Warner Bros. publicly apologized per the urging of its counterpart in Japan.

"Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio offers a sincere apology," a representative for the company wrote in a statement to Variety.

Prior to the Warner Bros. U.S. headquarters' apology, Warner Bros. Japan circulated a formal statement through the Japanese-language "Barbie" Twitter account both validating the feelings of those using the #NoBarbenheimer hashtag and calling on the U.S. branch of the company to publicly address the issue. Warner Bros. then issued its official statement just under 24 hours later.