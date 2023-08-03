Dicks Trailer Debuts Megan Thee Stallion In Musical Twins-Inspired Raunchy Comedy

On August 3, A24 debuted a trailer for an upcoming comedy titled "Dicks: The Musical." The film stars acclaimed actors Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and Emmy-nominated "Saturday Night Live" standout Bowen Yang — playing God. Also joining its ensemble cast is rapper and occasional actor of "P-Valley" and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" fame Megan Thee Stallion, alongside writers and leads Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson.

The trailer opens by introducing Jackson and Sharp's characters Craig and Trevor, who quickly break into a raunchy musical number about the very subject after which the film is titled. Then Megan Thee Stallion appears as Craig and Trevor's boss, who thinks the two of them look similar enough to be twins. While they don't see the resemblance at first, it dawns on them that they are indeed long lost brothers, just like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito's characters in the 1988 comedy "Twins."

Upon coming to this revelation, they decide to reunite their parents, portrayed by Mullally and Lane. The trailer then introduces a couple more musical numbers, including a rap by Megan Thee Stallion and a more traditional musical theater piece, both of which joke plenty about the film's titular subject. Finally, the cast is revealed to also feature Nick Offerman — visible in a quick, context-less shot — and a pair of puppets called the Sewer Boys, whose marquee inclusion raises more questions than answers.