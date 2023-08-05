Loki Season 2 Trailer: How Spider-Verse Could Explain The Time-Slipping Problem

After a season of uncovering a vast conspiracy in the TVA, "Loki" sets up our god of mischief to be a fully-fledged agent ready for more timeline-saving shenanigans. But things will not be so easy if the Season 2 trailer is any indication. Apart from being separated from his romantic interest variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) also has the small problem of spontaneously being ripped through time at a moment's notice. Mobius (Owen Wilson) refers to this issue as time-slipping, and it seems there is no cure. This conflict is slightly reminiscent of another timeline-jumping MCU project, "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse."

The visionary animated Spider-Man film unites variations of Spider-people from all different timelines as Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) tries to stop a tragedy from occurring. The film is incredibly ambitious with high stakes, including the prevalent problem of what happens when you cross into other timelines. Existing in a timeline that you don't belong to causes side effects such as "glitching." The only way to stop from feeling these effects are watches designed to keep you stable in the timeline. Fans on Reddit were quick to point out the similarities of these scenarios and posed the question if these issues are somehow related. But while time-slipping and glitching seem related on the surface, pull back the layers, and they may be completely different problems with varying ramifications.