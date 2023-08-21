Futurama Season 11 Hides A Matt Groening Easter Egg Only Hard-Core Fans Will Spot

Contains Spoilers for "Futurama" Season 11, Episode 5 — "Related to Items You've Viewed"

Matt Groening's constellation of television series have always been tightly interwoven. The casts of "Futurama" and "The Simpsons" have crossed over a number of times — a prospect made all the more difficult by the fact that the shows don't take place in the same universe – and "Disenchantment" has featured cameos by "Futurama" and "The Simpsons" characters as well. But the reference to Groening's previous work that pops up in "Related to the Items You've Viewed" is slightly more obscure.

Keep your eye on the conveyor belt as Bender (John DiMaggio) speaks to his new co-worker while learning how things work during his first day at Momazon. If the toys whizzing by them seem at all familiar, that's because they're stuffed versions of Bongo, one of the lead characters from Groening's newspaper comic strip "Life in Hell." Bongo appearances have long been sprinkled throughout episodes of all of Matt Groening's series. The single-eared, dyspeptic character has loomed large over Matt Groening's career; the animation ace even named the comic book company he founded to produce volumes of "Simpsons" and "Futurama" comic book series after Bongo. And this definitely isn't the first time Futurama audiences have laid eyes on the character.