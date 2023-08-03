MCU Theory: Do The Working Titles Of Marvel's Next Avengers Films Mean Anything?

Working titles are commonplace in Hollywood. Sometimes they exist as a placeholder until the team comes up with an actual title. In other instances, with larger-scale productions, they're meant to hide the true nature of a project. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has used them often, and while they're usually meant to be nothing but fun, sometimes they hint at plot points. For example, "Captain America: The First Avenger" had the working title "Frostbite," a play on Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) getting trapped in ice at the film's end. With that in mind, it's only natural to speculate what the working titles for "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" could be.

The Cosmic Circus reported how the two films would have the working titles "Apple Pie 1" and "Apple Pie 2," respectively. At first glance, this appears to merely suggest the two films will be connected in some way, much like how "Infinity War" and "Endgame" were two parts of the same story, and those movies had the working titles "Mary Lou" and "Mary Lou 2."

The use of "Apple Pie" in the titles feels like it might mean nothing (and it very well could). Such vague titles also come in handy because productions often put up signs in the surrounding area they're filming. If a sign with an arrow read "Avengers," there would be a lot of lookie-loos who would try to take pictures. An average person isn't going to have the inside knowledge of what "Apple Pie 1" really means, so they'll just drive by. But in the interest of overthinking everything, we have some thoughts on what "Apple Pie" could refer to.