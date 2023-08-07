Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3's Stan Lee Cameo Would Have Been A Wild MCU First

Even years after his passing, Stan Lee's cameos were a special touch in a Marvel movie that's sorely missed. From delivery guys to stranded spacemen, seeing the mind behind this massive world of heroes and villains drop in was a treat that never got old. Within the pantheon of big-screen stories that wouldn't exist without him, "Avengers: Endgame" homed his final posthumous live-action appearance. Now, director James Gunn shares that his space-based swan song, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," originally had a part written specifically for Lee that differed from the ones that came before. It would've been Lee's least demanding cameo and was conceived with the Marvel legend's best interests in mind.

Revealed in the film's director's commentary, Gunn explained that he had a voice role for Lee when putting "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" together. "I originally wrote Lambshank, the character that I played, for Stan Lee because I wrote the movie before Stan passed on. I knew he was also getting much older, and it'd be harder to bring him to Atlanta to shoot." The alien in question is the meaty-looking fellow Mantis (Pom Klementieff) frees at the film's end. While Gunn voicing the little critter certainly made him stand out, the idea of it having Lee's iconic voice would've been a treat.