Deadpool 3 Theory: How Yukio Ties Into Wolverine's Role

Unlike Marvel Studios adaptations, the Fox X-Men universe has always played fast and loose with its interpretations of comic book characters. "Deadpool" is no different, changing Negasonic Teenage Warhead's (Brianna Hildebrand) powers to be more befitting of her mutant name. But "Deadpool 3" may be the opportunity to change that, especially with the character of Yukio.

The version of Yukio introduced in "Deadpool 2" (Shioli Kutsuna) is so far from the character in the comic books that many may have failed to remember that's where she comes from. Featured with electric powers and fulfilling the role of Negasonic's girlfriend, this is a far cry from how she is in the comics. Now that Yukio is confirmed to return in "Deadpool 3," she may get her time to shine and become more familiar to comic readers.

Unlike the cheerful student at the X-Mansion, the comic version of Yukio is a formidable ninja assassin. Possessing abilities of agility, the character is most connected to Wolverine in his well-regarded adventures in Japan. Their first encounter is adversarial, as criminal Lord Shingen hires her to take him out. But as the comics progress, she ultimately turns into an ally. The two form bonds of trust as she saves Wolverine's paramour, Mariko, many times. Now that the MCU includes variants from other timelines, we could see a version of Wolverine accustomed to a very different Yukio.