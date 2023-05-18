Deadpool 3: Negasonic Teenage Warhead And Yukio Return For Part Three

Marvel Studios is going to have to start unloading some characters, as the "Deadpool 3" train continues to get more and more crowded every day. The highly-anticipated threequel will see Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) jump from Fox's X-Men universe of old to the MCU, and he may bring all his friends.

Deadline reports that Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna have struck deals to return to the superhero world for "Deadpool 3." In the previous "Deadpool" movies, Hildebrand played Negasonic Teenage Warhead, a mutant able to detonate atomic blasts from her body. Kutsuna appeared in "Deadpool 2" as Negasonic's girlfriend, Yukio, a mutant ninja. Plot details are being kept under wraps, so we don't know how they'll factor into the threequel, but their additions continue to round out the Merc with a Mouth's supporting cast.

The actors join a massive cast of new and returning characters. Most notably, Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine, who Reynolds teased as a different version of the beloved character. Joining them are Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, and Rob Delaney, reprising their roles of Vanessa, Colossus, Dopinder, Blind Al, and Peter, respectively. "Deadpool" newcomers are Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, both in undisclosed roles.