Which Star Wars Character Did Pee-Wee Herman's Paul Reubens Play?

Paul Reubens — who died at the age of 70 on July 30 of cancer — was well-known for playing Pee-wee Herman. With how out-of-this-world Pee-wee could be, is it any surprise that he also found a place in a galaxy far, far away?

Reubens' magic touch found its way to the world of "Star Wars" — though not in any of the sprawling franchise's feature films. Instead, it was Reubens' voice you used to hear whenever you rode the original version of Star Tours. He brought to life RX-24, or Captain Rex, the pilot droid character who leads you on your adventure. Unfortunately, Rex isn't the most expert of pilots, which results in the passenger being bumped around a lot during the journey, dodging space debris and even getting involved on the Rebellion's attack on the Death Star. All ends well, with Rex barely getting the riders back to the space port in one piece, and C-3PO cheerfully helping the riders to exit their vehicles and leave the ride que.

Captain Rex immediately became an indelible figure in Disney Parks' history, and will remain a lasting legacy for Paul Reubens long after his death — and long after Star Tours itself has ceased to operate, thanks to Disney's careful use of Rex within the parks themselves.