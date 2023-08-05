How Long Is The New TMNT Movie? Mutant Mayhem's Runtime Explained

With a runtime of 99 minutes, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" manages to squeeze a lot into its story. The film basically functions as a new origin story for the characters, as viewers watch the brothers try to become heroes so that they can finally be accepted by humanity. Throughout that time, "Mutant Mayhem" manages to show how the turtles (as well as the other mutants) came to be. There are actually a lot of classic "TMNT" characters in the movie, many of whom get time to shine, like Mondo Gecko (Paul Rudd) and Wingnut (Natasia Demetriou).

One way the film stays brisk is through the use of montages. Splinter (Jackie Chan) provides flashbacks to his and the turtles' origin, and rather than spend too much time going over how the ooze works, it moves along rapidly. There's another montage when the turtles shake down some criminal syndicates to learn more about Superfly (Ice Cube). It manages to be entertaining without skimping over details that could confuse more casual "TMNT" fans.

Ultimately, you shouldn't worry too much about your butt feeling sore by the end of "Mutant Mayhem." It's a fun time that knows precisely what people want to see out of a "TMNT" movie.