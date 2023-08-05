How Long Is The New TMNT Movie? Mutant Mayhem's Runtime Explained
Contains mild spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" is back on the big screen, so it's that time again to get the whole family to head over to the movie theater to see what martial arts action the brothers get into this time. But if you're bringing kids or just wondering how long you'll need to go without the restroom, it's only natural to ask, "How long is the new 'TMNT' movie?"
Fortunately, the animated adventure keeps things brisk with a runtime of one hour and 39 minutes. This puts it on par with every other "TMNT" movie to receive a theatrical release, none of which have ever exceeded the two-hour mark. "Mutant Mayhem" is ultimately a kids' film with a PG rating, so it makes sense it wouldn't go on too long or risk losing the attention of its target demographic. But even 90-minute movies can feel like an eternity if they aren't paced well, which is why parents will be thankful that "Mutant Mayhem" keeps things engaging the whole time through with an ideal blend of frenetic action and humorous story beats.
TMNT: Mutant Mayhem doesn't overstay its welcome
With a runtime of 99 minutes, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" manages to squeeze a lot into its story. The film basically functions as a new origin story for the characters, as viewers watch the brothers try to become heroes so that they can finally be accepted by humanity. Throughout that time, "Mutant Mayhem" manages to show how the turtles (as well as the other mutants) came to be. There are actually a lot of classic "TMNT" characters in the movie, many of whom get time to shine, like Mondo Gecko (Paul Rudd) and Wingnut (Natasia Demetriou).
One way the film stays brisk is through the use of montages. Splinter (Jackie Chan) provides flashbacks to his and the turtles' origin, and rather than spend too much time going over how the ooze works, it moves along rapidly. There's another montage when the turtles shake down some criminal syndicates to learn more about Superfly (Ice Cube). It manages to be entertaining without skimping over details that could confuse more casual "TMNT" fans.
Ultimately, you shouldn't worry too much about your butt feeling sore by the end of "Mutant Mayhem." It's a fun time that knows precisely what people want to see out of a "TMNT" movie.