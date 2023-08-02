Why Wingnut From TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sounds So Familiar

Since the original "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" debuted in 1984, there have been countless television series, video games, and films depicting the pizza-loving herptiles. With "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," Paramount Pictures hopes to separate their film from the pack, especially following 2016's ill-received "Out of the Shadows."

For one, the studio brought in the "Superbad" and "Sausage Party" scribes Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to help pen the screenplay. "Mutant Mayhem" is also the first "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" project to have actual teenagers voice the core foursome, and early reviews of "Mutant Mayhem" have praised the film's distinct visual style that harkens back to the painterly scribbles of the original comics.

For Seth Rogen, who also voices a character in the film, there were plenty of characters and stories to explore, despite decades of previous adaptations. "We wanted there to be tons of mutants," Rogen said in a "Mutant Mayhem" promo. "There was this huge well of mutant villains that were kind of underutilized."

The primary mutant villain in "Mutant Mayhem" is Superfly (Ice Cube), the leader of a crew that includes Rocksteady (John Cena), Bebop (Rogen), Mondo Gecko (Paul Rudd), Ray Fillet (Post Malone), Genghis Frog (Hannibal Buress), Leatherhead (Rose Byrne), and Wingnut, the bat-like mutant. Wingnut is voiced by Natasia Demetriou, who is best known for playing Nadja in FX's "What We Do in the Shadows." Here's where you may have seen and heard the actress before.