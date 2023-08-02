The TMNT Movie You Likely Forgot Is Packed With Marvel Stars

With "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" in theaters, it provides another iteration of the characters for audiences to fall in love with. Of course, it isn't the first time an animated movie in the franchise found its way to theaters. While plenty of people grew up with the original live-action trilogy from the '90s and have varying opinions about the Michael Bay-produced reboot and its sequel, there's another turtle film that often gets overlooked — 2007's "TMNT."

The film picks up with the four Ninja Turtles, who have grown apart after finally defeating Shredder. It's up to them to reunite when new ancient evils emerge. "TMNT" didn't make the biggest splash when it came out, grossing $95 million at the box office against a $34 million budget. But it's worth another look, especially considering how many stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe lent their voiceover talents to it.

Chris Evans had several comic book roles before landing the part of Captain America with "Fantastic Four," "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," and "TMNT." He voices Casey Jones, who's a crime fighter in the flick. Patrick Stewart, who reprises his role of Professor X in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," plays Max Winters, the immortal Yaotl in disguise. Laurence Fishburne, otherwise known as Dr. Bill Foster in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," serves as the narrator of "TMNT." And last but not least, voice acting legend Tara Strong, who's Miss Minutes in "Loki," is credited in the movie with providing "Additional Voices." If you needed any more inspiration to give "TMNT" a shot, taking a stroll down memory lane with some Marvel stars is as good of a reason as any.