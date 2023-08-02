Does TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Finally End The 'Who's The Best Chris' Debate?

Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

The newest "TMNT" film sees the titular, tubular turtles long to join the surface world as opposed to always hiding in the sewer. It's the driving force behind them wanting to become heroes so that humans accept them. Of course, this doesn't sit well with Splinter (Jackie Chan), who hates humans, but as a good father figure, he still tries to do right by his boys.

This leads to a hilarious sequence where Splinter throws a party for the boys with a ton of accouterments from the surface. This includes several cardboard cut-outs of famous Chrises, like Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Chris Pine. It's a funny moment for anyone who spends too much time online and is familiar with the "Who is the best Chris" debate, which kicked off in earnest in 2014 when people compared looks, careers, and charisma to determine which of the Chrises reigned supreme. Splinter himself has a horse in the race, declaring Pine to be the best.

But Pine may have had a bit of inside luck. While Evans and Pratt are wearing nice suits, Pine is in his Captain Kirk outfit from "Star Trek." The "Star Trek" movies come from Paramount Pictures, which is also the studio behind "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." Still, there are likely plenty of people out there who aren't mad at Splinter's decision.