Loki Season 2 Brings Audiences Back To A Familiar Kang Location

The trailer for "Loki" Season 2 gives us a few key insights about what to expect in Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) latest romp across the MCU's Sacred Timeline. Throughout the trailer, we see Loki and former Time Variance Authority employee Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) journey across time and space, trying to figure out why Loki is "time slipping" between the past and the present.

More importantly, the trailer also hints at an impending "war" with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who was introduced in the first season of "Loki." As the ever-growing threat of Kang continues to loom over the MCU at large, it seems like the second season of "Loki" will bring us back to the place we first met the interdimensional tyrant in the first place, since we can see the Citadel at the End of Time in the trailer. Fans of the show will remember that we first visited the Citadel in Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery," where Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) were introduced to the Kang variant "He Who Remains" (Majors).

There, He Who Remains explained that he and countless other Kang variants all discovered the existence of the Multiverse around the same time -– which led to an all-out war to determine which variant would conquer all realities. He Who Remains used a time-eating monstrosity named Alioth to end the war, and in the aftermath, built the Citadel, from which he ruled over the Sacred Timeline.