Loki Season 2 Brings Audiences Back To A Familiar Kang Location
The trailer for "Loki" Season 2 gives us a few key insights about what to expect in Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) latest romp across the MCU's Sacred Timeline. Throughout the trailer, we see Loki and former Time Variance Authority employee Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) journey across time and space, trying to figure out why Loki is "time slipping" between the past and the present.
More importantly, the trailer also hints at an impending "war" with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who was introduced in the first season of "Loki." As the ever-growing threat of Kang continues to loom over the MCU at large, it seems like the second season of "Loki" will bring us back to the place we first met the interdimensional tyrant in the first place, since we can see the Citadel at the End of Time in the trailer. Fans of the show will remember that we first visited the Citadel in Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery," where Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) were introduced to the Kang variant "He Who Remains" (Majors).
There, He Who Remains explained that he and countless other Kang variants all discovered the existence of the Multiverse around the same time -– which led to an all-out war to determine which variant would conquer all realities. He Who Remains used a time-eating monstrosity named Alioth to end the war, and in the aftermath, built the Citadel, from which he ruled over the Sacred Timeline.
Why would Loki return to the Citadel at the End of Time?
We only see the Citadel at the End of Time for a brief moment in the "Loki" Season 2 trailer, as the camera pans down to show a lonely figure sitting on the throne of He Who Remains. This is significant because, since Season 1 ended with the death of He Who Remains at Sylvie's hand, it makes it unclear who or what is sitting on that throne.
What's more, Loki's original visit to the Citadel kicked off the beginning of a second Multiversal War, creating countless alternate realities and branching timelines that the Time Variance Authority cannot control. The consequences of that decision were felt almost immediately in Season 1, as Loki returned to find that the TVA had been taken over by yet another variant of Kang the Conqueror, with statues of this variant spread all throughout the facility. With He Who Remains dead, we can only speculate about why the series would return to the Citadel at the End of Time, though it's worth mentioning that Sylvie was left alone in the empty Citadel after starting the Multiversal War.
Perhaps this scene shows Loki returning to the Citadel to stop Sylvie from starting the war, or perhaps it shows a He Who Remains from the distant past, whom Loki perhaps stumbles upon during his uncontrollable "time slipping." There are plenty of possible explanations for why the Citadel is making a return in "Loki" Season 2, but until the series premieres, we'll just have to keep guessing why the Asgardian trickster would return to this outpost at the end of all time.