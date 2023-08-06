Why Bebop From TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sounds So Familiar

After gaining a fair bit of experience in the recording studio and how the animation game was played, Seth Rogen dabbled in it himself by writing and producing his own incredibly icky and absolutely not family-friendly film, "Sausage Party." Released in 2016 and directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, the movie slipped Rogen into the role of Frank, a sausage who, like everyone else, was stored in a supermarket and dreamt of being taken away to the "Great Beyond" by gods that regularly visit. Turns out, unfortunately, that these gods are customers, and they don't have the best plans for the food. Bon appetit.

During its creation, it dawned on Rogen just what kind of challenge he was taking on and that this was going up against the titans of animation in a way that had been rarely attempted. Speaking to IndieWire, Rogen admitted, "There was a moment where we realized this was our Pixar movie. In order to make good on the promise of that, it had to attempt to be as smart as those movies. That was an incredibly daunting revelation. We realized that we couldn't just fake this."

Whatever they did, they managed. In fact, the film was enough of a success that it sparked the push for a sequel television series, set to arrive on Amazon Prime. "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" was confirmed by Rogen himself in 2022, with an ETA of 2024, so here's hoping you're hungry.