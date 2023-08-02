Whatever Happened To Safety Nailer After Shark Tank?

The final contestant on "Shark Tank" Season 11, Episode 16 is an engineer named Drew Zirkle who pitches the Sharks a device called the Safety Nailer. As he demonstrates just after walking on set, the Safety Nailer is a small, plastic device that hold nails and screws upright while distancing its user's fingers from their hammer or drill. This is possible because of a magnet that keeps nails and screws in place and automatically aligns them when properly employed.

Zirkle explains that a friend of his named Dan Eifes — also an engineer — first developed the idea for the Safety Nailer after he medically retired from the Navy. When Eifes and his wife Kristen demonstrated an early Safety Nailer prototype to Zirkle in 2017, he committed himself to helping expand the idea into a fully fledged business. To start, they purchased an injection molding machine and manufactured their first 2,000 units by hand.

Soon they contracted a factory to make the product at scale and began selling it on Amazon. It was under these conditions that Zirkle brought the Safety Nailer to "Shark Tank," setting the company on its present day trajectory.