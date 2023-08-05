Star Wars: How Jedi: Survivor's Merrin And Obi-Wan Kenobi Are Connected
"Star Wars" boasts a connectivity between its movies and TV shows, but the franchise rarely shares that continuity with its video games. However, two of its newest releases, the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and the video game "Jedi: Survivor," are linked through the Hidden Path.
The Hidden Path is an underground network that works in the shadows to rescue Jedi and Force-sensitive individuals from the Empire, either helping them escape to a new life or sheltering them on Tanalorr, their base of operations. In "Jedi: Survivor," Merrin (Tina Ivlev), the former Nightsister, became an agent of the Hidden Path after the Mantis crew separated, later bringing former Jedi Master Cere Junda (Debra Wilson) into the fold. The game introduces players to the Hidden Path through Merrin and Cere, with Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) eventually becoming a member.
In "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the Hidden Path plays a significant role, as the titular Jedi first encounters them in "Part III." Before the Empire can capture Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair), Imperial officer Tala Durith (Indira Varma), a member of the Path, rescues them, providing underground tunnels to escape. Through Tala, Obi-Wan meets more Path members, including Kawlan Roken (O'Shea Jackson Jr.), and introduces them to Haja Estree (Kumail Nanjiani), who becomes a member. However, there's no mention of "Jedi: Survivor" characters.
Could we get the Jedi: Survivor crew in live-action?
The Hidden Path isn't the only connection between "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Jedi: Survivor," as both stories canonically occur in the same year, 9 BBY, making it even crazier that neither project referenced the other. While fans can chalk that up to the Hidden Path being a vast network helping people escape the Empire all over the galaxy, it hasn't stopped "Star Wars" fans from wanting to see the video game characters in live-action.
For both "Jedi: Fallen Order" and "Survivor," Respawn Entertainment used the actors' likenesses for their character models, so Tina Ivlev and Cameron Monaghan are the looks and voices of Merrin and Cal, respectively. It would only make sense for the actors to portray live-action versions of their characters, as they both do plenty of non-video-game acting outside the "Jedi" series. While "Survivor" conveniently takes place at the same time as "Obi-Wan Kenobi," it's also only 15 years before "The Mandalorian," meaning it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities for Merrin and Cal to be around during the New Republic era.
"I've seen a lot of chatter online about that," Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly regarding the Mantis crew coming to live-action. "It could be really interesting. It's not something that's front and center right at the moment." While bringing Merrin and Cal to live-action isn't a priority for the studio, Kennedy isn't completely writing off the idea, saying the branches of Lucasfilm frequently collaborate, so there is a possibility. Now we can't stop thinking about what "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Season 2 could look like with Merrin and Cal working with the Jedi Master to help the Hidden Path.