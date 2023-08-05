Star Wars: How Jedi: Survivor's Merrin And Obi-Wan Kenobi Are Connected

The Hidden Path isn't the only connection between "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Jedi: Survivor," as both stories canonically occur in the same year, 9 BBY, making it even crazier that neither project referenced the other. While fans can chalk that up to the Hidden Path being a vast network helping people escape the Empire all over the galaxy, it hasn't stopped "Star Wars" fans from wanting to see the video game characters in live-action.

For both "Jedi: Fallen Order" and "Survivor," Respawn Entertainment used the actors' likenesses for their character models, so Tina Ivlev and Cameron Monaghan are the looks and voices of Merrin and Cal, respectively. It would only make sense for the actors to portray live-action versions of their characters, as they both do plenty of non-video-game acting outside the "Jedi" series. While "Survivor" conveniently takes place at the same time as "Obi-Wan Kenobi," it's also only 15 years before "The Mandalorian," meaning it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities for Merrin and Cal to be around during the New Republic era.

"I've seen a lot of chatter online about that," Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly regarding the Mantis crew coming to live-action. "It could be really interesting. It's not something that's front and center right at the moment." While bringing Merrin and Cal to live-action isn't a priority for the studio, Kennedy isn't completely writing off the idea, saying the branches of Lucasfilm frequently collaborate, so there is a possibility. Now we can't stop thinking about what "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Season 2 could look like with Merrin and Cal working with the Jedi Master to help the Hidden Path.