Will Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi Get A Season 2? Kathleen Kennedy Offers A New Hope

Lucasfilm has plenty of upcoming "Star Wars" projects set to explore a galaxy far, far away across Disney+ and theatrical releases. However, fan-favorite "Obi-Wan Kenobi" remains a giant question mark on the franchise's future. The Disney+ series premiered last year, capitalizing on nostalgia with Ewan McGregor's and Hayden Christensen's returns, but Lucasfilm has yet to definitively state if we'll ever get another season.

At Star Wars Celebration Europe, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy spoke to Variety, peeling back the curtain on the current status of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Season 2. "That is not an active development," she said. "But I never say never, because there's always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody's all hands on deck with what we're doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We'll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road."

While Kennedy's statement does offer some hope for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" fans, it doesn't necessarily change the series' position in Lucasfilm's future. Since its release, fans of the prequels have wanted more of McGregor and Christensen on screen, but the studio has seemed unwilling to commit one way or another. There's plenty we want to see in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Season 2, but it looks like the wait could be longer than expected.