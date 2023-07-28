Will Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi Get A Season 2? Kathleen Kennedy Offers A New Hope
Lucasfilm has plenty of upcoming "Star Wars" projects set to explore a galaxy far, far away across Disney+ and theatrical releases. However, fan-favorite "Obi-Wan Kenobi" remains a giant question mark on the franchise's future. The Disney+ series premiered last year, capitalizing on nostalgia with Ewan McGregor's and Hayden Christensen's returns, but Lucasfilm has yet to definitively state if we'll ever get another season.
At Star Wars Celebration Europe, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy spoke to Variety, peeling back the curtain on the current status of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Season 2. "That is not an active development," she said. "But I never say never, because there's always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody's all hands on deck with what we're doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We'll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road."
While Kennedy's statement does offer some hope for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" fans, it doesn't necessarily change the series' position in Lucasfilm's future. Since its release, fans of the prequels have wanted more of McGregor and Christensen on screen, but the studio has seemed unwilling to commit one way or another. There's plenty we want to see in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Season 2, but it looks like the wait could be longer than expected.
Obi-Wan Kenobi's star would love to make a Season 2
At this point, it's abundantly clear that Ewan McGregor is a "Star Wars" fan at heart, relishing every opportunity he gets to play Obi-Wan Kenobi. And, like Kathleen Kennedy said, he's more than ready to get to work on "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Season 2.
"Would I like to make another one? Yeah, I would like to make another one," McGregor said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the series premiere last year. "I had such a great time working with Deb [Chow], and the actors that we had in this were so great to work with, and the crew are just... I can't tell you. It was so wonderful to work on. I couldn't wait to get to work every day, and on a long shoot like this, that's something. Right to the end, I just loved the experience of it."
Despite being on his own for most of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the Jedi Master isn't alone in his desire to make Season 2. Speaking to RadioTimes, Deborah Chow and Hayden Christensen both voiced their thoughts on returning to the Disney+ series, with the director teasing possible future stories for the series. Christensen, however, wasn't so subtle. The star said that while Lucasfilm created "Obi-Wan Kenobi" as a standalone story, he's more than ready to extend his return to a galaxy far, far away.
Of course, Kennedy's statement reigns above all, but a trio like McGregor, Christensen, and Chow ready and willing to return is a recipe for success. We just hope the wait for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Season 2 isn't as long as the time it took to get the fan-favorite Jedi Master his own project.