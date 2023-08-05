Why Sony's Amazing Spider-Man 'Announcement' Enraged Fans - 'This Hurt'

Even if Andrew Garfield's "The Amazing Spider-Man" duology wasn't beloved by critics at the time of their release, they have garnered a strong fanbase over the years, especially for those who grew up with them. Fans who have long wished for a third chapter got a glimmer of hope with a recent video posted on Sony's TikTok. But the clip's unexpected hard left turn was more than enough to set webheads aflame with frustration.

The 31 second TikTok video in question begins by showing a poster from the first "Amazing Spider-Man" with the theme from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" playing in the background. Overlayed on the poster is text that reads, "standby for an important announcement." However, fans holding their breath for news on a third movie were in for an age old internet surprise as Rick Astley's music video for "Never Gonna Give You Up" starts playing under text that reads, "it's been 36 years since Sony Music's Rick Astley released this iconic song."

The video was, of course, meant in good fun, as most rickrolling videos are, and the tease was even hinted at in the video's caption, which quotes one of the song's famous lyrics, reading, "you know the rules." It's also obvious that Sony was preparing for the passionate reactions that would follow when the company wrote, "sorry in advance..." But no apology seemed to be enough to appease Spidey fans, who were quick to bombard the comments with their own reactions to the hard-hitting betrayal.