Talk To Me 2: Could A24's Horror Movie Get A Sequel?

Contains spoilers for "Talk To Me"

For horror fans looking for the next "Hereditary," A24's new film, "Talk To Me," is as close as you're likely to get to Ari Aster's disturbing film. Delving into similar themes of death and familial trauma, the Australian film takes real-life questions and projects them into a harrowing world. When a bunch of teenagers get addicted to communing with ghosts through an embalmed hand, things go too far, as what typically happens with these types of situations. These kids probably should have known better than to summon ghouls from limbo, but life is a journey, and no one learns that more than Mia (Sophie Wilde) by the end of "Talk To Me." She learns her lesson, leaving the final moments open for more stories. But will a sequel ever come to pass? As co-auteur Danny Philippou tells The Hollywood Reporter: Maybe.

"Part of me is like, 'Yeah, maybe it is done,'" Danny reflected. "The other part of me is like, 'Oh, my God. Give me a sequel, please.' I've got these set pieces that I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I so badly want to shoot this. This is the coolest thing ever.' So, if A24 came to me and said, 'You know what? We'd like a sequel.' I wouldn't be able to resist. I'd want to do it so bad." There could very well be an audience receptive to more stories, and if the creators consider it, there are opportunities for a vast world of terror.