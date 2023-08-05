Talk To Me 2: Could A24's Horror Movie Get A Sequel?
Contains spoilers for "Talk To Me"
For horror fans looking for the next "Hereditary," A24's new film, "Talk To Me," is as close as you're likely to get to Ari Aster's disturbing film. Delving into similar themes of death and familial trauma, the Australian film takes real-life questions and projects them into a harrowing world. When a bunch of teenagers get addicted to communing with ghosts through an embalmed hand, things go too far, as what typically happens with these types of situations. These kids probably should have known better than to summon ghouls from limbo, but life is a journey, and no one learns that more than Mia (Sophie Wilde) by the end of "Talk To Me." She learns her lesson, leaving the final moments open for more stories. But will a sequel ever come to pass? As co-auteur Danny Philippou tells The Hollywood Reporter: Maybe.
"Part of me is like, 'Yeah, maybe it is done,'" Danny reflected. "The other part of me is like, 'Oh, my God. Give me a sequel, please.' I've got these set pieces that I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I so badly want to shoot this. This is the coolest thing ever.' So, if A24 came to me and said, 'You know what? We'd like a sequel.' I wouldn't be able to resist. I'd want to do it so bad." There could very well be an audience receptive to more stories, and if the creators consider it, there are opportunities for a vast world of terror.
A sequel could explore a new cast of characters
For the directing brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, a sequel would all come down to the content. Many horror films have an open-and-shut concept but judging by the mechanics of the film, they could be looking at a franchise on the level of "The Conjuring" universe. The end of the film reveals that the cycle of the embalmed hand could keep going on forever. With a new group of characters discovering the powers of the spooky artifact, a sequel could explore an entirely new situation. The Philippou twins also explained to Dexerto that their ideas far outreached what was in the original. They have thought of an entire backstory for the hand that could make for interesting material down the line.
"I was already writing scenes for a sequel while writing the first one," Danny continued. "You could follow entirely new characters, you can find where the hand came from, you could even continue the story that we've started telling here. There's so many different avenues. I'm not entirely sure what direction we would take it in but I know that if we were given the opportunity, we'd find what direction." Horror movies have a habit of making franchises surrounding the villain. Jason Voorhees and Annabelle have been the subject of successful movies that keep audiences coming back. Additional films could follow the hand's path of destruction or even a story about the original owner. The applications for sequels are practically endless.