The Daily Show: There's Reportedly A Frontrunner To Be The New Permanent Host

Nearly one year after the heartfelt yet shocking announcement of Trevor Noah's departure from "The Daily Show," someone already close to the comedic late-night news program is being strongly considered to take over as permanent host: Hasan Minhaj.

After serving as one of Noah's correspondents on "The Daily Show" from 2014 to 2018, he was one of many guest hosts brought in following Noah's departure. Per Variety, Minhaj is reportedly the front-running candidate for the job, though a contract has yet to be signed. Others, like comedian and fellow "The Daily Show" correspondent Roy Wood Jr., have tossed their names in the ring. Plus, Minhaj isn't 100% on board just yet.

In May 2023, he told Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast that he's open to the opportunity but needs to take into consideration how it would impact his wife and children. Noah stepped down because, as host, he had little time for much else, like his passion for touring the world doing standup. Minhaj, who doesn't want to find himself in a similar situation, said, "It's an all-encompassing, all-consuming thing. And other people have to live with the consequences of what I say. And I just want to make sure everybody, if that were to ever come to fruition, 'Hey, are we all on board with this?'"

Having Minhaj host "The Daily Show" would be a wild moment of life imitating art, as he plays co-anchor Eric Nomani on Season 2 of Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show," a series about a fictional network news program.