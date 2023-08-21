Futurama Season 11 Episode 5's Moon Adventure Is A Callback To Season 1
Contains spoilers for "Futurama" Season 11, Episode 5 — "Related to the Items You've Viewed"
In "Futurama," commerce and space travel often collide, and "Related to the Items You've Viewed" is no exception to that rule. In the episode, Mom (Tress MacNeille) has managed to take her folksy, homespun corporation to the Moon via her Momazon internet shipping commerce company. Most of those who live there hate the ugliness of the dome-shaped warehouse Mom has installed on the planet's surface, and when she refuses to move her production base elsewhere, protests set in. But she soon has bigger fish to fry when Invasa, her Siri-like home assistant device, gains sentience and tries to take over the galaxy.
While Mom's battle with the monster she's created is undeniably exciting, just as thrilling is the show's return to the familiar stomping ground of the Moon. "Related to the Items You've Viewed" isn't the first time the series has sent its cast to the Moon for a spell in the ever-changing timeline of "Futurama," but it's the first time it's caught up with Craterface (MacNeille, again), the Hydroponic Farmer (Billy West), and other characters who took their initial bows in the second episode of "Futurama's" first season, "The Series has Landed."
Season 1's Moon adventure was out of this world
During Season 1's "The Series Has Landed," Phillip J. Fry (Billy West) is excited when he learns the crew is about to make a delivery to the Moon, a place he's always dreamed of visiting. Unfortunately, instead of the untamed planet he's pictured in his head for so many years, the Moon has become a tourist trap complete with a large, domed theme park. Outside of the safe, sterile environs of Luna Park, however, wild creatures continue to roam. There are also humans, such as the Hydroponic Farmer, who make a living outside of the theme park by farming the land.
The Hydroponic Farmer has appeared in a number of episodes since his Season 1 debut. He infamously has three beautiful robot daughters — Lulubelle 7, Daisy Mae 128k, and the Crushinator — whom he's very protective of, and the latter of whom has a brief assignation with Bender (John DiMaggio) during Episode 2. All three daughters have returned for "Related to Items You've Viewed," declaring that they're going to take on jobs within the warehouse, and can later be seen working for Momazon in spite of their father's protests.
Craterface, meanwhile, works as a mascot in Luna Park and had a notable conflict with Bender during "The Series Has Landed." They've also returned with some extremely fiery opinions about Mom's warehouse and can be seen truly enjoying the downfall of the Momazon operation at multiple junctions in the episode.
It's always fun to catch up on the adventures of the show's Moon-bound citizens, and hopefully "Futurama" will give us more chances to do so in the future.