Righteous Gemstones: How Many Episodes Are In Season 3?

Contains spoilers for "The Righteous Gemstones" Season 3

The Gemstone clan has managed to make it through another feud-packed, praise-filled season. On July 30, Season 3 of "The Righteous Gemstones" wrapped up. If you're looking to catch up on the show, this season — much like its two predecessors — sports exactly nine episodes. And if you'd like to watch them, they're all up to stream on Max. The show's first two seasons are available for individual purchase at $1.99 per episode — $2.99 for HD — on YouTube and other digital media retailers. You can even buy all of Seasons 1 and 2 for $22.99 in HD and $16.99 in SD. You can even try out the show's first episode for free on Max.

There's even more good news for fans of the show to look forward to, with a fourth season having been greenlit on July 27. There's no word as of press time as to whether or not this season will contain nine episodes, too, but that news will presumably be released when the season gets closer to debuting. And until it does, viewers can chew over the miracles