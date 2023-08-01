Righteous Gemstones: How Many Episodes Are In Season 3?
Contains spoilers for "The Righteous Gemstones" Season 3
The Gemstone clan has managed to make it through another feud-packed, praise-filled season. On July 30, Season 3 of "The Righteous Gemstones" wrapped up. If you're looking to catch up on the show, this season — much like its two predecessors — sports exactly nine episodes. And if you'd like to watch them, they're all up to stream on Max. The show's first two seasons are available for individual purchase at $1.99 per episode — $2.99 for HD — on YouTube and other digital media retailers. You can even buy all of Seasons 1 and 2 for $22.99 in HD and $16.99 in SD. You can even try out the show's first episode for free on Max.
There's even more good news for fans of the show to look forward to, with a fourth season having been greenlit on July 27. There's no word as of press time as to whether or not this season will contain nine episodes, too, but that news will presumably be released when the season gets closer to debuting. And until it does, viewers can chew over the miracles
Season 3 of the Righteous Gemstones ended with a bang
Season 3 of "The Righteous Gemstones" left the show in a high-octane place. In "Wonders That Cannot Be Fathomed, Miracles That Cannot Be Counted," the Gemstone clan finally goes toe to toe with the Simkins family, testing their knowledge of the Bible on their uncle Baby Billy Freeman's (Walton Goggins) game show, the instantly memetic "Baby Billy's Bible Bonkers!" The titular clan is losing badly until they're saved from this trial of intellect by a swarm of locusts. A truck filled with dynamite, driven to the Salvation Center by the Montgomery clan, is accidentally set off by the hidden Montgomerys during the panic.
The Gemstones end up inheriting racecar driver Dusty Daniels' (Shea Whigham) riches just when they need them the most, even though his faith in the clan he'd long patronized waxes and wanes over the breadth of Season 3. Having survived several plagues, the bruised but still-standing Gemstones gather to crush furniture under the wheels of the family's monster truck, the Redeemer. And who should show up to watch but matriarch Aimee-Leigh Gemstone (Jennifer Nettles) to watch approvingly in spirit form?
Has the Gemstone Family's powerful-even-in-death mom managed to pull off a miracle from the great beyond? Or is she a harbinger of a great fall? Either way, this blend of the truly sad and the truly funny continues to emblazon the genre dismissal that makes "The Righteous Gemstones" unique. Ultimately, however, fans will have to wait until Season 4 to find out how it turns out.