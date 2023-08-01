How To Become A Cult Leader: Who Narrates The Netflix Docuseries?

For some, the idea of joining a cult seems absurd, but despite the crazy concept, people have continued throughout history to join these strange groups in large numbers for reasons that baffle the mind. But after watching "How to Become a Cult Leader," it becomes clear how these nefarious individuals at the head of it all can convince people to offer complete devotion no matter the cost. Each entry leaves viewers with a lot to unpack, but it's broken down effectively thanks in part to the engaging familiarity of the voice guiding the docuseries – "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage.

"How to Become a Cult Leader" breaks down what Charles Manson, Jim Jones, and Marshall Applewhite, among others, did to become the respective leaders of the Manson Family, Peoples Temple, and Heaven's Gate. The Netflix docuseries offers a glimpse at the guide to running a cult-like movement, revealing several crucial steps to achieve similar results as the examples showcased with a tongue-in-cheek approach. It also features interviews from former members of some of the cult organizations and legal experts, with Dinklage serving as the show's narrator in all six half-hour-long entries.

While the Emmy and Golden Globe winner has certainly proven himself to be a solid performer in live-action, fans may be surprised to discover how entertaining viewers with a quick class on cult leader concepts is just one example of what he can do with just his voice.