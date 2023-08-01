How To Become A Cult Leader: Who Narrates The Netflix Docuseries?
For some, the idea of joining a cult seems absurd, but despite the crazy concept, people have continued throughout history to join these strange groups in large numbers for reasons that baffle the mind. But after watching "How to Become a Cult Leader," it becomes clear how these nefarious individuals at the head of it all can convince people to offer complete devotion no matter the cost. Each entry leaves viewers with a lot to unpack, but it's broken down effectively thanks in part to the engaging familiarity of the voice guiding the docuseries – "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage.
"How to Become a Cult Leader" breaks down what Charles Manson, Jim Jones, and Marshall Applewhite, among others, did to become the respective leaders of the Manson Family, Peoples Temple, and Heaven's Gate. The Netflix docuseries offers a glimpse at the guide to running a cult-like movement, revealing several crucial steps to achieve similar results as the examples showcased with a tongue-in-cheek approach. It also features interviews from former members of some of the cult organizations and legal experts, with Dinklage serving as the show's narrator in all six half-hour-long entries.
While the Emmy and Golden Globe winner has certainly proven himself to be a solid performer in live-action, fans may be surprised to discover how entertaining viewers with a quick class on cult leader concepts is just one example of what he can do with just his voice.
Peter Dinklage has a very versatile voice
Peter Dinklage has made a name for himself in front of the camera, but if fans listen closely, they can hear his talented efforts in various roles that require his proven vocal skills. For starters, in addition to narrating "How to Become a Cult Leader," Dinklage has also provided the narration for "How To Become a Tyrant" and "Ice Age Columbus: Who Were the First Americans?" While he's fluent in lecturing information to viewers, the actor has several impressive instances of giving a voice to some fascinating characters.
One notable effort is on the hit Adult Swim series "Rick and Morty" as Chans in Season 6, Episode 2 ("Rick: A Mort Well Lived"), where he did a "Die Hard" parody with Summer Smith (Spencer Grammer). On the big screen, Dinklage has voiced Scourge, the leader of the Terrorcons, Heralds of Unicron in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Other credits include Phil Betterman in "The Croods: A New Age," Mighty Eagle in "The Angry Birds Movie" as well as its sequel, and Captain Grutt in the "Ice Age" franchise spanning multiple films and video games.
The realm of gaming is another place Dinklage's voice has fared well, with the actor lending his vocal talents to "The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Capsian" game based on the film. There, he voiced Trumpkin, the same persona he portrayed in the live-action feature. He also played The Ghost in "Destiny" and reprised the part of Tyrion Lannister in "Game of Thrones: A Telltale Series." Given his experience level, Dinklage should probably consider narrating "How to Become a Voice Actor" to follow up his work in "How to Become a Cult Leader."