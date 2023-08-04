The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart Review: Lies, Abuse, And Bad Storytelling Abound In This Story Of Woe

There are some shows that seem intriguing based purely on the premise. Take this show, based on Holly Ringland's book. The trailers make it look like an action-packed mystery of secrets and lies. The reality, unfortunately, is very different. Plodding, muddled, and featuring a major character who refuses to tell the truth for inexplicable reasons, "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart" is tedious to watch.

The story starts in a small town in Australia, where 9-year-old Alice Hart (Alyla Browne) lives with her parents. While initially, things seem fine, the show soon reveals that Alice's father, Clem (Charlie Vickers), has been beating her and her mother, Agnes (Tilda Cobham-Hervey). Things escalate and Alice's parents die in a fire that leaves Alice badly hurt and in a coma. When she finally wakes up, she goes to stay with her estranged grandmother, June (Sigourney Weaver).

June runs a flower farm called Thornfield that takes in women who are trying to escape the violent men in their lives. Alice has an idyllic childhood growing up amongst them, but she can't stop her grandmother from lying to her. When she's 24, Alice (Alycia Debnam-Carey) discovers a truth so upsetting she takes off.

She lands in a place called Agnes Bluff, where she finds her place among a group of park rangers and meets Dylan (Sebastian Zurita), a good-looking guy who loves her. But their relationship deteriorates and he eventually beats her just for hugging another man. Alice calls home to get away, but June takes her to the home of Sally Morgan (Asher Keddie), where she meets her 14-year-old brother, Charlie (Jeremy Blewitt), whose existence Alice knew nothing about. Alice bonds with Charlie and eventually, after her grandmother dies, goes back to Thornfield and mourns her death.

While the story is peppered with metaphors regarding the meaning of various flowers, it doesn't amount to much. Instead, the series focuses on Alice's suffering, particularly her grandmother's lies and the beatings she receives at multiple stages of her life, making this a difficult story to sit through. But it's not just because the lead character is repeatedly victimized — it's also hard to sit through because of the way the story is told for TV.