The Witcher Producer Teases Liam Hemsworth's Geralt Look & Performance

The final episodes of "The Witcher" Season 3 have only recently hit the platform. And as much as fans are reveling in the sword-swinging action, the Season 3 finale marks a bittersweet occasion for some, as it signals the final time "The Witcher" watchers will see Henry Cavill in the title role. With production on Season 4 having been unexpectedly delayed, it seems the wait to see Liam Hemsworth pick up the mantle of Geralt of Rivia will be a touch longer than anticipated.

Despite the line-up change and the unfortunate delays, "The Witcher" creator Tomek Baginski is out to ensure fans that Season 4 will be well worth the wait. He's also out to make clear fans are in for a treat once Hemsworth finally steps into the role of Geralt. In a recent interview with Express Online, he teased how thrilled he is seeing Hemsworth in full Witcher garb, claiming, "One thing I can tell is I've already seen [Liam] in Witcher makeup and in the Witcher look. And he looks awesome."

As for Hemsworth's work as an actor, Baginski claims he will not be beholden to his predecessor's esteemed work. "He [Hemsworth] will be given space, he will be given his voice. He has to discover this character for himself." And it's safe to say no one is happier to hear that sentiment than Hemsworth himself.