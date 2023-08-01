The Witcher Producer Teases Liam Hemsworth's Geralt Look & Performance
The final episodes of "The Witcher" Season 3 have only recently hit the platform. And as much as fans are reveling in the sword-swinging action, the Season 3 finale marks a bittersweet occasion for some, as it signals the final time "The Witcher" watchers will see Henry Cavill in the title role. With production on Season 4 having been unexpectedly delayed, it seems the wait to see Liam Hemsworth pick up the mantle of Geralt of Rivia will be a touch longer than anticipated.
Despite the line-up change and the unfortunate delays, "The Witcher" creator Tomek Baginski is out to ensure fans that Season 4 will be well worth the wait. He's also out to make clear fans are in for a treat once Hemsworth finally steps into the role of Geralt. In a recent interview with Express Online, he teased how thrilled he is seeing Hemsworth in full Witcher garb, claiming, "One thing I can tell is I've already seen [Liam] in Witcher makeup and in the Witcher look. And he looks awesome."
As for Hemsworth's work as an actor, Baginski claims he will not be beholden to his predecessor's esteemed work. "He [Hemsworth] will be given space, he will be given his voice. He has to discover this character for himself." And it's safe to say no one is happier to hear that sentiment than Hemsworth himself.
The Witcher believes any backlash against Hemsworth will fade once fans see his work
In regards to what Liam Hemsworth and his new castmates will get up to in Season 4, Tomek Baginski remained tight-lipped. "For me, it is crazily exciting. Especially in the world of the books, which kind of allow this unsureness," he said. "There are so many angles on so many stories which happen in the books. So it will be a great discovery to do it again."
Baginski is also well aware that there's been a certain level of backlash against Hemsworth's casting as Geralt of Rivia, with some fans believing Henry Cavill is beyond perfect in the role. To the naysayers, Baginski quickly points out that some "Witcher" fans initially weren't thrilled about Cavill's casting. "There was a huge, huge noise on the internet," he noted. "They didn't believe [Cavill] would be a perfect Geralt. [But] he became a perfect Geralt. And I'm, on the same level, excited for Liam."
As "The Witcher" big boss continued, he's more than confident Hemsworth will win fans over when he debuts, stating, "It's another Geralt, but it's still an amazing actor with great charisma. And he'll give a different flavor to this character, and a different style." While Hemsworth undoubtedly has big boots to fill in taking over the role of Geralt, his new boss is clearly enamored with the actor. For now, we'll have to wait and see if "The Witcher" fandom comes to feel the same.