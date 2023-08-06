How Old Is The Golden Bachelor And Why Is His Age Important?

After several years of putting out calls for "seniors looking for love," ABC is finally moving forward with the first season of "The Golden Bachelor." The inaugural lead is Gerry Turner, a grandfather from Indiana who lost his wife of 43 years in 2017. Turner is 71, which means his journey to find love will look different from that of the typical "Bachelor" in his late twenties who's settling down for the first time. Ultimately, Turner's journey will give audiences a glimpse into the world of senior dating, something that is rarely seen on television.

In an interview with NPR, "Finding Love After 50" columnist Tom Blake and "Love After 50" author Francine Russo shared some insight on the uniqueness of the senior dating scene. According to Blake, the pool of people looking for a significant other in their golden years is smaller than in younger generations. "You just don't have that many opportunities, so be assertive," he explained.

Russo added that the decision to date again after the death of, or divorce from, a loved one after many decades together isn't one that's made lightly. Therefore, there's no time for the games and drama often seen on "The Bachelor." Additionally, she said, rejection tends to sting a little less later in life, which might mean fewer tears from the ladies who don't get a rose. "Anybody your age who's been widowed or divorced a person you love, you've survived far worse than having somebody just dump you after two dates."