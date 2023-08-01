Angus Cloud: Where You Can Watch The Late Euphoria Star's Other Work
Angus Cloud has died at the age of 25. Just four years ago, the actor became a pop culture sensation thanks to his starring role on HBO's "Euphoria" as the teenage drug dealer with a heart of gold, Fezco. Cloud received a massive amount of praise for his role on the series and the emotional nuance he brought to it. That praise was only exacerbated by the surprising fact that "Euphoria" was Cloud's acting debut, as he had never appeared in any significant projects prior to the show.
In the small span of years between Cloud's rocketing to stardom through "Euphoria" and his tragic death in 2023, the actor expanded his filmography with several notable credits ranging from independent films with major star power to music videos for popular artists. Here's a rundown on the late performer's credits outside of "Euphoria," as well as where to watch each of them online.
North Hollywood (2021)
Angus Cloud's first major credit outside of "Euphoria" came roughly two years after the HBO show first premiered, when he appeared in director Mikey Alfred's dramedy film "North Hollywood." The film centers around the character of Michael (Ryder McLaughlin), a young man caught between pursuing his dream of being a professional skater and not wanting to disappoint his father Oliver (Vince Vaughn). Cloud plays Walker in the movie, an experienced skater who becomes Michael's trusted confidant.
"North Hollywood" isn't available as part of any major streaming service like Netflix or Hulu, though it is accessible for those who have a subscription to Showtime with Fubo TV. Thankfully, the movie can also be bought or rented through other digital storefronts. Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, the iTunes store, and the Google Play store all offer the high-definition version of the film, with some also hosting the standard-definition version at a lower price.
The Line (2023)
Two years after his appearance in "North Hollywood" and less than two months before his death, Cloud starred in yet another drama film: Ethan Berger's "The Line." Similar to Cloud's aforementioned movie credit, "The Line" features Alex Wolff as college student Tom, who finds himself conflicted between his traditional (and more than a little toxic) fraternity life and a meaningful connection with another student named Annabelle (played by "The Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey). Cloud appears as Tom's surprisingly sage fraternity brother Bob, who is similarly conflicted by the fraternity lifestyle and the opportunities it provides.
Unfortunately, with how recently "The Line" had its theatrical debut prior to Cloud's death, the film actually isn't yet available to watch online at the time of this article's publishing. Nonetheless, once it is made available, it will most likely be digitally purchasable through storefronts like Amazon Prime Video. Whether it comes to any streaming services remains to be seen.
Appearances in music videos
Outside of his traditional TV and film roles, Angus Cloud made time to appear in two distinct music videos for well-known musicians in 2022. The first of these credits came in the form of rapper Juice WRLD's music video for "Cigarettes," which was posthumously created after the rapper's death in 2019. Logan Shroyer stars in the video as Derek, an alcoholic who struggles with reaching sobriety. Cloud cameos in the video as one of Derek's supportive friends. The video is available to watch on YouTube.
Shortly after the release of "Cigarettes," Cloud made a similar appearance in the music video for musicians Becky G and Karol G's song "Mamiii." In the video, Cloud plays a toxic boyfriend whose home literally gets wrecked by his girlfriend and her friend, played by Mia Khalifa. Cloud's character is later confronted with the evidence of what's taken place, getting humiliated in front of everybody. Suffice to say, the video is one of the actor's only antagonistic roles. The video can also be watched on YouTube.