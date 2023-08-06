Why Deadliest Catch's Theme Song Reels In So Many Questions & Debates Amongst Fans

Something's happening with the "Deadliest Catch" theme song and even some of the show's most devoted fans aren't entirely sure what it is, sparking multiple debates and general confusion.

For a significant amount of time, starting shortly after its first season or two premiered, episodes of "Deadliest Catch" opened with the 1987 Bon Jovi single "Wanted Dead or Alive." Then, between Seasons 8 and 11 the intro shortened and incorporated less of the Bon Jovi song. Eventually, after Season 11, "Deadliest Catch" dropped it altogether. All the while, episodes of the show available on DVD and through streaming services are absent Bon Jovi almost entirely and instead used a soundalike. Given these constant changes and especially since the history of "Wanted Dead or Alive" on "Deadliest Catch" is only traceable through TV broadcasts and not through the series' archives, fans remain confused about the precise timeline of the show's theme songs over the course of its lengthy run.

For example, user Bigboss831 started a thread on the "Deadliest Catch" subreddit in 2018 questioning just why, exactly, the show's theme song changed in Season 14. Commenters explained that the Season 14 theme is the "Wanted Dead or Alive" soundalike, which originally preceded the show's use of the Bon Jovi single. Ultimately, this is just one of many theme song-related questions fans have posed online.