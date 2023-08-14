Futurama: When Did The Enlarging Ray First Appear & Why Doesn't Anyone Remember It?

Contains spoilers for "Futurama" Season 11, Episode 4 — "Parasites Regained"

The tweaking of science-fiction tropes has become common on "Futurama." To wit, during "Parasites Regained," Fry (Billy West), Zoidberg (also West), Bender (John DiMaggio), and Leela (Katey Sagal) use Professor Farnsworth's (West again) Enlarging Ray — which normally resizes matter to oversize proportions — to shrink down and do battle with the worms infesting Nibbler (Frank Welker) and threatening his portentous intellect. All it takes is a simple flip of the lens to make such "Fantastic Voyage"-like magic possible.

When Farnsworth introduces the ray and asks the crew if it seems familiar to any of them, he receives a resounding "no" from one and all. However, for fans of the show, it's quite a notable invention; Farnsworth previously used it to enlarge Zoidberg for battle after Bender became an oversize robotic terror threatening the very existence of New New York.

So why doesn't the Planet Express crew remember the Enlarging Ray? Because the Professor first uses the device in an "Anthology of Interest I" story and nothing that happens in "Anthology of Interest I" affects the events that take place within the main continuity. Thus, the characters wouldn't remember having encountered it before. And — when one reflects on some of the things that take place in "Anthology of Interest I" — that's a good thing.