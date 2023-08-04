TMNT: Mutant Mayhem & The X-Men Movie Have One Thing In Common (Besides Mutants)

Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

Over the years, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have had plenty of wild crossovers, leading them to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with everyone, from Dark Knights to Power Rangers. Incredibly, one group of heroes those pizza-loving protagonists haven't joined up with is the other iconic mob of mutants, the X-Men. On paper, there's no question that Marvel's group of individuals with special mutations would know what the Turtles are going through. Cyclops and Leonardo would debate over who takes the lead, Raphael and Wolverine would grumble to each other, and Charles Xavier and Splinter would swap notes on how to manage a squad of dysfunctional heroes.

All that aside, though, there's no doubt that the mutant super team that doesn't live in a sewer and get educated by a rat could've shared some tips this time around in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." Well, their live-action iteration, at least. While Superfly's plans of turning the world into mutants might have seen horses stand up on their hind legs or whales wander onto land, it's not unlike the plan hatched by Magneto in the 2000 live-action "X-Men" movie that also would put every living creature on the planet at the same mutated level. Honestly, can't bad guys hatch a scheme with some originality anymore?