Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Shows Tom Holland's Unused Venom Suit

In the recently released book "Spider-Man: No Way Home — The Art of the Movie," fans were finally given a glimpse at several never-before-seen unused concepts for various costumes that appeared in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster. While most just provide wild, alternate designs for certain characters, one piece of artwork seemingly reveals that Tom Holland's web-slinger may have been destined to don the Venom symbiote at some point during the film's production.

As shown by @SpiderMan3news on Twitter, there are not one but three different symbiote suit designs present in the book, including the classic white-and-black design seen in the comics and the original red-and-black design that actually predates the latter take on the suit. The third featured a yellow emblem, which may have been intended to keep the MCU Spider-Man's Iron Man technological influences.

Normally, concept art for an alternate costume wouldn't be as newsworthy. However, in this instance, the artwork could betray an interest at Marvel and Sony to adapt the Symbiote Saga in the MCU. After all, the iconic alien suit made its original debut in the 1984 "Secret Wars" storyline, which shares a title with an upcoming "Avengers" film. It also could be a remnant of an earlier draft of the script, which would have featured another classic Marvel Comics villain.