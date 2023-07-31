Secret Invasion's Most Confusing Sequence Was Created By Marvel Head Kevin Feige
The Disney+ miniseries "Secret Invasion" centers around a conspiracy to infiltrate and covertly take over Earth, led by shape shifting aliens known as Skrulls. The web of political intrigue spun by "Secret Invasion" can certainly be hard to follow at times, since viewers can never be sure exactly who is human and who is a Skrull. Perhaps even more confusing is that the conspiracy itself culminates with a battle sequence between the Skrull conspirator Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and the Skrull refugee G'iah (Emilia Clarke).
In this fight, both G'iah and Gravik have been granted the powers and abilities of nearly every single character in the MCU, becoming "Super Skrulls" by using a vial of superhero and supervillain DNA collected by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Their subsequent battle showcases their shapeshifting abilities in a hectic and somewhat confusing manner, as they display the powers of MCU staples like Groot (Vin Diesel), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and even Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). According to director Ali Selim, this chaotic battle was actually the brainchild of Marvel president Kevin Feige.
"It starts with Kevin Feige, who says 'We're gonna have a Super Skrull fight and all superpowers are fair game," Selim explained during an interview with Deadline. "There were some transitions from a superpower to another superpower that made sense in story that just didn't look good. So we shifted the story to accommodate the choreography." Selim said the whole fight boiled down to a "Rock, Paper, Scissors" game of which superpowers overpower each other, and that became the driving idea behind the battle.
Some fans say the battle failed to hit the right note
Although the idea behind this fight came directly from the president of Marvel Studios, the Super Skrull battle between G'iah and Gravik has met some pretty substantial backlash from fans online. Fans on Reddit were particularly critical of this fight, with many saying that the idea was good but it was executed poorly.
"Tbh super skrull vs super skrull is a f**** cool idea especially in a show where you dont involve your heroes... but the way they execute that fight was underwhelming and bland as s***," wrote u/vonixuw. The user also went on to lambast the lack of tension throughout this fight, as two characters we hardly know battle to the death in a bloated "nonsense-ability flex." Others criticized the forced, nonsensical buildup to this conflict, in which Nick Fury foolishly helps Gravik and G'iah unlock their Super Skrull powers. "For once, this bad idea is absolutely on Feige," another fan wrote.
"There's literally no reason for Fury to power up Gravik," wrote u/SSJ_Kratos. "Otherwise they'd just have to write it as a paranoid spy thriller all the way through and, like come up with clever stuff," quipped u/qorbexl in response. "It's not like anybody wants that!" While Kevin Feige has certainly enjoyed plenty of praise for his past contributions to the MCU, its clear that many fans think this Super Skrull battle is a big swing and a miss.