Secret Invasion's Most Confusing Sequence Was Created By Marvel Head Kevin Feige

The Disney+ miniseries "Secret Invasion" centers around a conspiracy to infiltrate and covertly take over Earth, led by shape shifting aliens known as Skrulls. The web of political intrigue spun by "Secret Invasion" can certainly be hard to follow at times, since viewers can never be sure exactly who is human and who is a Skrull. Perhaps even more confusing is that the conspiracy itself culminates with a battle sequence between the Skrull conspirator Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and the Skrull refugee G'iah (Emilia Clarke).

In this fight, both G'iah and Gravik have been granted the powers and abilities of nearly every single character in the MCU, becoming "Super Skrulls" by using a vial of superhero and supervillain DNA collected by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Their subsequent battle showcases their shapeshifting abilities in a hectic and somewhat confusing manner, as they display the powers of MCU staples like Groot (Vin Diesel), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and even Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). According to director Ali Selim, this chaotic battle was actually the brainchild of Marvel president Kevin Feige.

"It starts with Kevin Feige, who says 'We're gonna have a Super Skrull fight and all superpowers are fair game," Selim explained during an interview with Deadline. "There were some transitions from a superpower to another superpower that made sense in story that just didn't look good. So we shifted the story to accommodate the choreography." Selim said the whole fight boiled down to a "Rock, Paper, Scissors" game of which superpowers overpower each other, and that became the driving idea behind the battle.